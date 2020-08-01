Cop succumbs to COVID-19

T.V. Ajithan, a police officer, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 died at the Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam, on Friday.
Ajithan, 55, from Poochapra, near Thodupuzha, was serving as Grade Sub-Inspector at the special branch. A diabetic, his is reported to be the first case of a police officer succumbing to COVID-19. He was shifted to the Kottayam MCH after his condition worsened. On Friday, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Ajithan, who served in the control room and was staying at the police quarters at Cheruthoni, contracted the infection from his wife.
14 new cases
The district reported 14 new cases on Saturday. Seven cases were through contac. Source of infection in two cases is unknown.
