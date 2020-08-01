Kerala

Cop succumbs to COVID-19

14 new cases reported in district

T.V. Ajithan, a police officer, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 died at the Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam, on Friday.

Ajithan, 55, from Poochapra, near Thodupuzha, was serving as Grade Sub-Inspector at the special branch. A diabetic, his is reported to be the first case of a police officer succumbing to COVID-19. He was shifted to the Kottayam MCH after his condition worsened. On Friday, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Ajithan, who served in the control room and was staying at the police quarters at Cheruthoni, contracted the infection from his wife.

14 new cases

The district reported 14 new cases on Saturday. Seven cases were through contac. Source of infection in two cases is unknown.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2020 11:42:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cop-succumbs-to-covid-19/article32250192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY