Suspended cop, middleman get bail in bribery case

February 08, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge on Wednesday granted bail with some conditions to a crime branch sub inspector, now placed under suspension, and a middleman who were arrested last month for taking a bribe of ₹50,000 to settle a cheating case in Malappuram.

Special Judge T. Madhusoodanan granted bail to suspended sub inspector K. Suhail and Mohammad Basheer with the condition that they would not enter Malappuram district for three months and would present themselves before the investigating officer on Mondays.

The accused were also directed to execute bonds with sureties to be released on bail, V.K. Shailajan, Public Prosecutor, said.

It was on January 31, the Kozhikode Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Shaji Varghese arrested both the accused from Malappuram. This was after an accused in the cheating case of 2017 filed a complaint with Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham that the sub inspector through his agent had allegedly demanded ₹3.5 lakh from him and also blackmailed and threatened him frequently.

Later, the accused had allegedly bargained for ₹50,000 and an iPhone14. Incidentally the sub inspector had reportedly extorted an iPhone 14 from another accused involved in the cheating case but he had returned the device as it was black in colour and demanded a blue one with a higher internal memory storage, Mr. Shailajan said.

The VACB has already submitted a report, along with the case diary, and details of phone calls before the Vigilance Court. The sleuths had interrogated Suhail and Mohammad Basheer when they were remanded in police custody for two days.

