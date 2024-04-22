ADVERTISEMENT

Coordination with other departments help in effective control of bird flu: Minister

April 22, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

This is the sixth time that influenza  A (h5n1) or avian influenza is being reported in Kerala since 2014-15

The Hindu Bureau

Coordination with other departments and rapid action on the basis of a standard operating protocol was what helped the Animal Husbandry department control the bird flu outbreak effectively, a statement issued by the Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Animal Husbandry, Revenue, Forest, Health, Local Self-Governments, Police, and Motor Vehicle department coordinated their activities well.

An area within 10 km radius of the outbreak was declared as surveillance zone and control measures adopted. Transport of  birds inside and outside the zone is prohibited. Some panchayats in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts also come under the surveillance zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

All poultry within a km radius of the outbreak’s epicentre had to be culled as per the protocol. A total of 18,007 domestic birds were culled in the two panchayats of Edathua and Cheruthana. About 100 kg of poultry feed  and 537 eggs were also destroyed. Poultry shops, egg, and feed shops will not be allowed to remain open as long as the ban on the transport of birds remains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Chinchurani said that, as always, all farmers whose birds had to be culled would be given compensation, and that review meetings had been called to decide on the compensation.

Till the area within one km radius of the outbreak is sanitised, people should be on the alert against any unusual deaths amongst domestic birds. Any such deaths should be reported to the control room.

Chemical sanitation has been initiated at all government poultry farms, private farms, and the Chengannur Central Hatchery. Ms. Chinchurani said that surveillance and checks would be strengthened in the normal roosting spots of migratory birds.

This is the sixth time that influenza  A (h5n1) or avian influenza is being reported in Kerala since 2014-15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US