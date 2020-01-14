Kerala

Coordination of departments sought

Waste management mechanism in Alappuzha

The State Legislative Assembly Committee on government assurances conducted a hearing at the Collectorate conference hall here on Tuesday. The committee comprising K. Dasan and Shanimol Usman called for the coordination of various departments to ensure the effectiveness of the waste management mechanism in the tourism sector.

Officials of Tourism and Local Self-Government Departments and Kerala State Pollution Control Board attended.

