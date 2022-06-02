‘Coordination among departments needed to ensure development of Wayanad’

Coordination among various departments is the need of the hour for the overall development of an aspirational district like Wayanad, Aspirational District Central Prabhari Officer Sanjay Garg has said.

The ‘Transformation of Aspirational Districts’ programme aims at expeditiously improving the socio-economic status of 117 districts across 28 States. Wayanad is the only district selected from Kerala for the programme.

Addressing a review meeting of the programme here on Thursday, Mr. Garg said Kerala had set a model in various sectors, but a collective effort was needed for the comprehensive development of Wayanad in sectors such as health, education, agriculture and basic infrastructure. Grama panchayat-level planning should be adopted to ensure primary education to all sections of the society and special care should be taken to address the dropout of children from schools, he said.

District Collector A. Geetha, Sub Collector R. Srelakshmi and senior officials of various departments attended the meeting.