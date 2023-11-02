Cooperative society scam: VACB files case against former DCC president, others

November 02, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Idukki unit has registered a case against former Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC) president Ibrahimkutty Kallar in connection with the alleged financial scam at the Idukki District Dealers-Co-operative Society in Nedumkandam in Idukki. The secretary of the bank, N.P. Sindhu, who is currently under suspension, is the first accused. Mr. Kallar, along with DCC general secretary Shaji Painadathu and bank president Tomy Joseph, are among 13 people booked as accused.

According to officials, the VACB registered the case against Congress leaders over alleged ₹4.52-crore financial scam. Plantation workers, including local residents, had deposited ₹5 lakh to ₹30 lakh in the society, and the bank failed to return the money. The co-operative department probe also revealed large-scale financial irregularities in the society. The society has branches in Kattappana, Kumily and Adimali in Idukki.

Idukki VACB Deputy Superintendent Shaju Jose said that the case was initially probed by Nedumkandam police and handed over to VACB. “The VACB will probe it as a fresh case and record statements. The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered based on the initial reports. A Circle Inspector(CI) will lead the probe. The VACB needs to recollect all documents relating to the case,” said Mr Jose.

However, Mr. Kallar said that he became part of the governing committee of the bank only two-and-a-half-years ago as a committee seat fell vacant following the death of the bank president Sukumaran. “I never signed any loan applications or financial deals. I have signed and attended only two meetings of the bank. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is trying to book cases against senior Congress leaders in the district to cover up other major Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M) ruling bank scams in the district. We will legally and politically fight against the case,” said Mr. Kallar.

“Huge scam has been reported in the (CPI(M) ruling Chinnakkanal co-operative bank in Munnar. But no further probe has been initiated or case filed against the (CPI(M) leaders,” said Mr. Kallar.

