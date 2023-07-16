Cooperative bank manager arrested for financial misappropriation

July 16, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram Rural Crime Branch have arrested former manager of a cooperative bank for alleged financial misappropriation.

The police officer identified the accused as Ajayakumar of Kadakkavoor. He has been accused of defrauding the Kizhuvilam service cooperative bank of ₹1.62 crore by creating fake certificates and forging the signatures of account holders.

The accused allegedly committed the crime when he worked as the manager in-charge of the Puravoor and Kochalummoodu branches between April 2022 and March 2023. After creating fake certificates similar to those issued for fixed deposits maintained by account holders, he transferred the amount to the bank accounts of his relatives.

While the Chirayinkeezhu police registered a case on the basis of a complaint by the bank secretary, the case was transferred to the District Crime Branch by the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural).