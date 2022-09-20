Cooperation of local body firms sought for rabies vaccination drive of street dogs: Minister

District-level vaccination drive started on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
September 20, 2022 20:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Thrissur 20/09/2022,Revenue Minister K. Rajan inaugurating the rabies vaccination drive for street dogs at Mulangunnathukavu, near Thrissur, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

ADVERTISEMENT

All local body institutions should participate in the month-long rabies vaccination drive, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the district-level rabies vaccination drive here on Tuesday he said projects for protection of both human and animals would be implemented in the State.

According to official statistics, the district has 99,000 street dogs. But the unofficial statistics indicate that their number may reach more than 1,24,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the month-long vaccination drive, vaccination should be taken to maximum number of dogs, the Minister said.

“The vaccination of street dogs will be implemented with the support of local bodies, animal welfare organisations and resident associations. Special focus should be given to the hotspots,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Currently, there are 20 dog catchers in the district. There are efforts to train more people to catch dogs. Facilities including vehicles will be provided for the catchers.

“Shelter homes should be set up for street dogs and abandoned ones. The garbage dumped on streets should be removed. Strict instructions should be given for the traders, hotels, marriage halls, and meat traders not to dump waste on the road,” the Minister asked the authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app