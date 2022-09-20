Cooperation of local body firms sought for rabies vaccination drive of street dogs: Minister

Kerala Thrissur 20/09/2022,Revenue Minister K. Rajan inaugurating the rabies vaccination drive for street dogs at Mulangunnathukavu, near Thrissur, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

All local body institutions should participate in the month-long rabies vaccination drive, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the district-level rabies vaccination drive here on Tuesday he said projects for protection of both human and animals would be implemented in the State.

According to official statistics, the district has 99,000 street dogs. But the unofficial statistics indicate that their number may reach more than 1,24,000.

During the month-long vaccination drive, vaccination should be taken to maximum number of dogs, the Minister said.

“The vaccination of street dogs will be implemented with the support of local bodies, animal welfare organisations and resident associations. Special focus should be given to the hotspots,” he said.

Currently, there are 20 dog catchers in the district. There are efforts to train more people to catch dogs. Facilities including vehicles will be provided for the catchers.

“Shelter homes should be set up for street dogs and abandoned ones. The garbage dumped on streets should be removed. Strict instructions should be given for the traders, hotels, marriage halls, and meat traders not to dump waste on the road,” the Minister asked the authorities.