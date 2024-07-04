GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cooperation day celebrations to be held in Kottayam on Saturday

Plan to drive Kerala’s development through cooperative sector, aligning with International Cooperative Alliance’s slogan of Creating a better tomorrow through cooperation

Published - July 04, 2024 06:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the State-level celebration of International Cooperation Day here on Saturday.

The International Cooperative Alliance has set the slogan of “Creating a better tomorrow through cooperation” for the event this year

According to K.M. Radhakrishnan, member, managing committee, Cooperative Union, the State government has announced a comprehensive action plan to drive Kerala’s development through the cooperative sector, aligning with the International Cooperative Alliance’s slogan. This development plan includes sustainable initiatives across various sectors where cooperatives are active such as agriculture, construction, services, health, education, industry, and tourism.

The Cooperation department aims at ensuring food security, creating employment opportunities, and promoting sustainable development through this action plan.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, will chair the public meeting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Mr. Vasavan will distribute awards for cooperatives given by the Cooperation department.

The department will recognise the best-performing cooperatives in 10 categories. In addition, Mr. Vasavan will present the Robert Owen Award for the best cooperative, the Cooperation Minister’s Special Award, the Coop Day Award, and the Cooperative Excellence Award.

