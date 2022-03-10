Coop. movement strived for excellence: CM

Pinarayi opens Ayurveda building of NS hospital

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiling a plaque to mark the inauguration of a new Ayurveda hospital building of NS Cooperative Hospital to nation ​in Kollam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the cooperative movement in the State has always given importance to excellence.

He was dedicating a new Ayurveda hospital building of NS Cooperative Hospital to the nation here on Thursday. “The relevance of cooperative hospitals is that they provide better services at affordable rates rather than seeing patients as commodity for making profit,” he said.

Minister V.N. Vasavan, who presided over the function, said the public-oriented features of the cooperative movement could now be seen in the field of healthcare as well.

“The cooperative movement that stands with the people is an exemplary model,” said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani.

District hospital superintendent Vasantha Das and district surveillance officer R. Sandhya were honored for their services in the healthcare field at the event.