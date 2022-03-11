Coop. dept. gets ₹196.23 to meet changing needs

Ramping up a network of local markets to meet the needs of the changing times is one of the focus areas this year for the Cooperative department, which has got a total allocation of ₹196.23 in the State Budget. Out of the allocation, ₹22.50 crore has been set aside for a novel scheme titled “Cooperative Initiative in Technology-driven Agriculture”.

Under the scheme, at least one local market will be set up in every panchayat with modern facilities including cold storage, classification of products as per quality and connection with the National Agriculture Market (eNAM).

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said that the Cooperative initiative for Agricultural Infrastructure in Kerala (CAIK) project, which was announced in the previous Budget to provide loans through Kerala Bank from NABARD will be continued.

For the modernisation of SC/ST cooperative societies, ₹14 crore has been set aside. A unified software system will be implemented for all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

To avoid cash subsidy for farmers from reaching the wrong hands, agricultural implements will be sold to farmers in every village at a fixed subsidised rate, for which an amount of ₹77.20 crore has been set aside. Five more youth cooperative societies will be formed under an ongoing initiative.