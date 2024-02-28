ADVERTISEMENT

Coop. bank scam: accused surrenders before court 

February 28, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

An accused alleged to be part of the ₹2-crore scam at Thiruvilwamala Service Cooperative Bank surrendered before the court on Tuesday.

The Wadakkanchery court remanded Suneesh Kottattil, 38, head clerk of the bank, for 14 days. The High Court had earlier rejected his anticipatory bail plea. There was widespread protest from the depositors for the delay in his arrest.

It is alleged that Suneesh swindled ₹2.43 crore from 16 investors of the bank. The fraud was unearthed during an inspection by officials of the Cooperative department last December. He used fake signatures and documents to swindle money.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pazhayannur police registered a case on a complaint lodged by the bank secretary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US