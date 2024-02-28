GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coop. bank scam: accused surrenders before court 

February 28, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

An accused alleged to be part of the ₹2-crore scam at Thiruvilwamala Service Cooperative Bank surrendered before the court on Tuesday.

The Wadakkanchery court remanded Suneesh Kottattil, 38, head clerk of the bank, for 14 days. The High Court had earlier rejected his anticipatory bail plea. There was widespread protest from the depositors for the delay in his arrest.

It is alleged that Suneesh swindled ₹2.43 crore from 16 investors of the bank. The fraud was unearthed during an inspection by officials of the Cooperative department last December. He used fake signatures and documents to swindle money.

The Pazhayannur police registered a case on a complaint lodged by the bank secretary.

