152 students receive degrees at 5th convocation of IIIT Kottayam

December 09, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The fifth convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Kottayam being held at the institute on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The fifth convocation ceremony at the Indian Institute of Information Technology Kottayam, an institution of national importance, was held here on Saturday.

A total of 152 students who took admission at the institute for various programmes from B.Tech to MS received their certificates at the ceremony. Binod R. Hampapur, former Executive Vice-President of Infosys, delivered the keynote address.

Addressing the function, Mr. Hampapur emphasised the importance of globalisation for Indian companies to succeed in the global market . G.R.C. Reddy, who was the guest of honour, emphasised the significance of world-class institutions in India and commended IIIT Kottayam’s growth from 30 students to over 1,600 students in various programmes.

Rishabh Anand and Harishab Joshi won gold and silver medals, respectively, for best academic performances. The Gold Medal for best academic performance in M.Tech for working professions went to Sreelekshmi Sivaraman Nair, Vinod N., and Amruth Karun M. Certificates of Distinction were awarded to 16 graduates who hold CGPA score of 9.0 and above.

In an official statement, Dr. M. Radhakrishnan, Registrar of IIIT Kottayam, stated that 86 registered students from the outgoing batch have secured as many as 147 job offers, with the highest domestic salary offered at ₹58.93 lakh per annum. The mean salary package for the batch is ₹14.32 lakh per annum.

Prof. Rajiv Dharaskar, director of the institution, presented the report.

