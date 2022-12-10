Convocation held at IIIT Kottayam

December 10, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The fourth convocation ceremony at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kottayam, an institution of national importance, was held here on Saturday.

A batch of 87 students who took admission at the institute in 2018 received their BTech/BTech Honours degree certificate at the ceremony. Tessy Thomas, Director General (Aeronautical Systems), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), delivered the convocation speech.

Addressing the function, Dr. Tessy acknowledged the role of Artificial Intelligence as one of the key driving force of the fourth industrial revolution. “During the [COVID-19] pandemic period, we also witnessed the flourishing of recent technologies like Edge computing, IOB, quantum computing, blockchain, cybersecurity, virtual reality, multisensor data fusion and so on,’’ she said.

Sanjay K. Murthy, Union Secretary, Higher Education, M. Radhakrishnan, registrar of the IIIT, and Rajeev Dharaskar, Director of the institution, spoke at the event.

A.V.S. Aditya Vardhan and A.V. Bhavya won gold and silver medals, respectively, for best academic performances. The outgoing batch have together secured over 212 placement offers with an average pay package of $10.45 lakhs. The highest domestic package offered was $42 lakhs per annum.