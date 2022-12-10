  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of quarterfinal results, matches, scores, goalscorers

Convocation held at IIIT Kottayam

The outgoing batch have together secured over 212 placement offers with an average pay package of $10.45 lakhs

December 10, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth convocation ceremony at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kottayam, an institution of national importance, was held here on Saturday.

A batch of 87 students who took admission at the institute in 2018 received their BTech/BTech Honours degree certificate at the ceremony. Tessy Thomas, Director General (Aeronautical Systems), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), delivered the convocation speech.

Addressing the function, Dr. Tessy acknowledged the role of Artificial Intelligence as one of the key driving force of the fourth industrial revolution. “During the [COVID-19] pandemic period, we also witnessed the flourishing of recent technologies like Edge computing, IOB, quantum computing, blockchain, cybersecurity, virtual reality, multisensor data fusion and so on,’’ she said.

Sanjay K. Murthy, Union Secretary, Higher Education, M. Radhakrishnan, registrar of the IIIT, and Rajeev Dharaskar, Director of the institution, spoke at the event.

A.V.S. Aditya Vardhan and A.V. Bhavya won gold and silver medals, respectively, for best academic performances. The outgoing batch have together secured over 212 placement offers with an average pay package of $10.45 lakhs. The highest domestic package offered was $42 lakhs per annum.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.