Convocation held at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

October 14, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham conferred degrees on 1,668 students during its 2023 convocation ceremony held on Saturday.

The majority of students, 620 in number, were from the BTech stream, followed by BioTech (253), Arts & Humanities (202) and M. Tech (145). A total of 55 students including UG and PG students were from Ayurveda stream. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Dr. Harrick Vin, Chief Services Innovation Officer, Tata Consultancy Services and Rajesh Gupta, Professor, Embedded Microsystems, University of California, San Diego, were present at the event.

During a virtual address, Mata Amritanandamayi, Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, urged the students to use knowledge gained from experience alongside theoretical knowledge. “As you step into the job market, let patience and sraddha guide you. Life presents various situations. When choice is yours, don’t simply defer to fate. Exercise determination and take action. But when choice is absent, accept it as divine will. To bear fruit, actions require the right time, self-effort, and God’s grace. Seek the source of the power driving intellect — it resides within. The truth of existence is undeniable. Good deeds attract grace, making our actions complete and meaningful,” she said.

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, President of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, said it is crucial to recognize the role of holistic learning in a world transformed by digital education.