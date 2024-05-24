Convocation ceremony held at Indian Naval Academy

The Indian Naval Academy (INA) held its 23rd convocation ceremony on Friday.

As many as 103 midshipmen of the 106 INA course were awarded BTech degrees by Prof. (Dr.) T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, Commandant INA; Rear Admiral Rajvir Singh, Principal, INA; Rear Admiral Prakash Gopalan, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, INA, senior officers, officer instructors, and professorial cadre pfficers were present.

The ceremony marked the culmination of a rigorous four-year academic regimen, wherein the AICTE-accredited BTech degree programme, which includes Navy-specific military subjects, is concurrently run with a strenuous outdoor and physical training curriculum.

The graduating midshipmen acquired their BTech degree in Applied Electronics and Communication Engineering (AEC), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Mechanical Engineering (ME) under the aegis of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

The chief guest administered the convocation oath and also awarded trophies to meritorious midshipmen.

The Chief of Naval Staff Rolling Trophy for midshipmen adjudged the best in AEC, ECE and ME streams were awarded to P.P.K. Reddy, Ayush Shukla, and Sumit Chandram respectively.

