Convocation at IIIT-Kottayam on Saturday

December 08, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth convocation ceremony at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Kottayam will be held on Saturday. Eminent scientist Tessy Thomas, Director General (Aeronautical Systems), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will be the chief guest, while Rajiv V. Dharaskar, Director, IIIT-Kottayam, will preside. As many as 16 students of the 2018 batch will be awarded BTech honours degree and another 71 will receive BTech in Computer Science and Engineering.

