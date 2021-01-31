Convince the world of Ayurveda’s importance, Minister tells physicians

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja inaugurating through video-conferencing the Founder’s Day celebrations at the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Saturday.

31 January 2021 00:43 IST

K.K. Shylaja inaugurates Founder’s Day celebrations at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said that the State government was duty-bound to safeguard Ayurveda.

Inaugurating the Founder’s Day celebrations of the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala through videoconferencing on Saturday, Ms. Shailaja called upon the Ayurveda community to strive to convince the world of the importance of traditional medical knowledge with scientific backing.

Kottakkal Municipal Chairperson Bushra Shabeer presided over the inaugural session.

V.R. Prabhodhachandran Nair, former chairman of the Kerala Kala Mandalam, delivered the P.S. Varier Memorial Lecture.

Arya Vaidya Sala chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier welcomed the gathering. Chief executive officer G.C. Gopala Pillai delivered the keynote address. Joint general manager (corporate affairs) P.

Rajendran proposed a vote of thanks.

The Founder’s Day celebrations also coincided with the 57th Ayurveda seminar on post COVID-19 syndrome.

Post-COVID syndrome

R. Aravind, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, introduced the topic of post COVID-19 syndrome. Dr. Aravind said that it was still unclear how exactly the COVID-19 syndrome would be.

E. Mukesh from P.S.V. Ayurveda College, Kottakkal, spoke on the scope of Ayurveda in addressing the post-COVID-19 syndrome. S. Rajagopala from All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, spoke on post-COVID-19 management. T.M. Unnikrishnan from Arya Vaidya Sala’s Ernakulam branch. spoke on clinical management of post-COVID-19 syndrome. K. Murali, Arya Vaidya Sala’s publications chief editor, moderated the seminar.

Chief physician Dr. Varier gave away the annual Ayurveda awards instituted by the Arya Vaidya Sala. Additional chief physician K. Muraleedharan proposed a vote of thanks.