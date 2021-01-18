Convict in Abhaya case moves HC

KOCHI

Priest says the trial was vitiated by grave illegalities

Fr. Thomas Kottoor, one of the two convicts in the Sister Abhaya murder case, on Monday filed an appeal in the the Kerala High Court against the verdict of the Thiruvananthapuram CBI special court finding him guilty and sentencing him to life term in the case

In his appeal, he contended that the sentence passed by the special court was absolutely improper and incorrect. The trial was vitiated by grave illegalities and irregularities. The conviction and sentence were based on the evidence given by three unreliable witnesses. The verdict was based on an unfounded story.

‘Travesty of justice’

Fr. Kottoor further argued that the verdict was delivered without examining the evidence in the case. It was not a judgment in law, but was ‘a beautifully drawn screenplay based on fiction.’ If the sentence passed against him was allowed to be sustained, it would be a travesty of justice.

The trial court had found that the accused persons had inflicted a fatal blow on the rear and middle of the head of Sr. Abhaya with a blunt weapon, like hand axe, around 4.30 a.m. on March 27, 1992 and later they had dumped her in a well near the room of Sr. Sephy, the other convict, to make it appear that Sr. Abhaya had committed suicide.

The appeal sought to set aside the verdict of the special court.