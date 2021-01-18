Convict in Abhaya case moves HC

Fr. Thomas Kottoor, one of the two convicts in the Sister Abhaya murder case, on Monday filed an appeal in the the Kerala High Court against the verdict of the Thiruvananthapuram CBI special court finding him guilty and sentencing him to life term in the case
In his appeal, he contended that the sentence passed by the special court was absolutely improper and incorrect. The trial was vitiated by grave illegalities and irregularities. The conviction and sentence were based on the evidence given by three unreliable witnesses. The verdict was based on an unfounded story.
‘Travesty of justice’
Fr. Kottoor further argued that the verdict was delivered without examining the evidence in the case. It was not a judgment in law, but was ‘a beautifully drawn screenplay based on fiction.’ If the sentence passed against him was allowed to be sustained, it would be a travesty of justice.
The trial court had found that the accused persons had inflicted a fatal blow on the rear and middle of the head of Sr. Abhaya with a blunt weapon, like hand axe, around 4.30 a.m. on March 27, 1992 and later they had dumped her in a well near the room of Sr. Sephy, the other convict, to make it appear that Sr. Abhaya had committed suicide.
The appeal sought to set aside the verdict of the special court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath