Convention centre opened at Veli Tourist Village

March 13, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the International Convention Centre at Veli Tourist Village, Thiruvananthapuram. 

A view of the International Convention Centre at Veli Tourist Village, Thiruvananthapuram. 

The International Convention Centre constructed by the Department of Tourism as part of the second phase infrastructure development activities at Veli Tourist Village here was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The 27,000 sq.ft lake-front facility built at a cost of ₹20 crore with high-end features of global standards, which is expected to strengthen the State’s standing as a fast-growing Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism hub, was launched by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

The first floor of the convention centre can accommodate around 750 people and the dining hall has space for 300 guests. Besides, around 60 vehicles can be parked at a time at the complex. The work of the convention centre was given to Uralungal Labour Contract Co-Operative Society (ULCCS).

Veli Tourist Village has added several new features and amenities in recent years, including the miniature train that is a big hit among children, created as part of the first phase infrastructure development.

