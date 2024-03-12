Convention centre at Veli Tourist Village to be opened on March 13

March 12, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A convention centre set up at the Veli Tourist Village as part of it’s second phase of infrastructure development activities, will be thrown open to the public here on Wednesday. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the convention centre constructed by the Tourism department at a cost of ₹20 crore.

The 27,000 sq.ft lake-front facility has been built with high-end facilities of global standards, strengthening the state’s standing as a fast-growing MICE tourism hub. The first floor of the convention centre can accommodate around 750 people and the dining hall has space for 300 guests. Besides, around 60 vehicles can be parked at a time at the complex.

The work of the convention centre was completed by the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-Operative Society (ULCCS). A busy tourism spot that attracts both inbound tourists and a preferred joint for family outings, Veli Tourism Village has added several new features and amenities in recent years, including the miniature train that is a big hit among children, created as part of the first phase of infrastructure development. Antony Raju, MLA, will preside over the function to be held at Veli Tourist Village at 6.30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.