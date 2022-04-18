Convention against LIC divestment today
Kozhikode
P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Public Works and Tourism, will open a convention here on Tuesday in protest against the Initial Public Offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd. The event, to be held at the Muthalakkulam grounds in Kozhikode city, will be attended by trade union activists, policy holders, and others.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.