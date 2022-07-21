Convene special session this year too: Speaker

Fifth session of 15th Assembly adjourned sine die

Speaker M.B. Rajesh has suggested that a special session of the Assembly be convened this year too exclusively for legislative business.

Addressing the Assembly on the last day of the fifth session on Thursday, Mr. Rajesh said he hoped the government would take an appropriate decision in this regard.

The Assembly had convened a 21-day special session during October-November, 2021, and passed 34 Bills. The Bills replaced 44 ordinances, some of which had been re-promulgated multiple times.

Curtains came down on the fifth session of the 15th Assembly on Thursday. The Assembly adjourned sine die after passing two Kerala Appropriation Bills concerning the 2022-23 Budget and supplementary demands for grants.

The Assembly met for 15 days, of which 11 days were set aside for demands for grants, two days for legislative business and one day each for supplementary demands for grants and private members business.

In the fifth session, the Assembly also passed two Finance Bills and the Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill.