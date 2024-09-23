Controversy surrounding ADGP-RSS ‘secret meeting’ spirals into a political battle of wits, transcending LDF-UDF divide

The controversy surrounding Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar’s alleged clandestine meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders seems to have spiralled into a political battle of wits that appeared to cut across the government-Opposition divide on Monday.

In what appeared to be a “who-will-blink-first” war of nerves in the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Communist Party of India (CPI) used an opinion column in the party newspaper Janayugom, for the second time in the past week, to fire a shot across the bows of the government, seemingly reinforcing the party leadership’s increasingly strident demand for Mr. Ajith Kumar’s removal from the top post.

The column, written under an assumed name, termed the yet-to-be-published findings of Mr. Ajith Kumar’s inquiry into the controversial Thrissur Pooram “disruption” a sham.

It pointed to a purported conflict of interest between the ADGP’s role as the chief investigation officer and his position as the principal conductor of the “impeded” Pooram.

The opinion piece accused Mr. Ajith Kumar of deliberately disorganising the Thrissur Pooram to help Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suresh Gopi in the Thrissur Lok Sabha elections.

The CPI appeared to have found an unlikely ally in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition in its foray against the ADGP and, arguably by proxy, the police administration.

On Monday, Congress legislator M. Vincent wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding an investigation into the ADGP’s alleged “secret parleys” with the RSS leadership and also the across-the-political-aisle accusation that the ranking officer had facilitated the Thrissur Pooram’s disorder.

Congress leader and UDF candidate in the Thrissur parliamentary constituency K. Muraleedharan weighed in by mocking that Mr. Ajith Kumar’s investigation report surprisingly stopped short of blaming the Thiruvambadi and Paramakavu deities for the festival disruption.

He urged public vigilance against a possible disruption of the Attukal Pongala festival to aid the BJP in the upcoming Corporation elections in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, a Congress inquiry into the UDF’s dismal failure in the Thrissur Lok Sabha polls led by party veteran K.C. Joseph, MLA, reportedly affirmed the CPI’s accusation that the Pooram trouble had created disaffection among the voters in Thrissur.

The report also ostensibly spotlighted an alleged CPI(M)-BJP nexus, including cross-voting, to aid Mr. Gopi in the Thrissur Lok Sabha segment in “reciprocation” for the Enforcement Directorate “quietly dropping” its anti-money laundering inquiry against CPI(M) leaders linked to the Karuvannor Cooperative Bank scam.