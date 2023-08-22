Controversy over the expulsion of a part-time sweeper from service

August 22, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

From lack of development and scams involving the LDF government, the electoral discourse of the Assembly constituency here on Tuesday took an abrupt turn after reports of a woman losing her job allegedly after speaking highly of the late Oommen Chandy emerged in the public domain.

The woman, identified as 52-year-old P.O. Sathiyamma from Puthuppally, had worked as a part-time sweeper at a veterinary sub-centre here under the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) for the past 13 years. As per a complaint, she received a message from the office of the Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry department in Kottayam on Sunday asking not to come for duty from Monday onwards, shortly after a new channel had aired her remarks praising Mr. Chandy.

Tapping into the issue, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday mounted a fresh round of attack on the State government, accusing it of attempting to wreak vengeance on a hapless woman. “Her life is being ruined in the name of political animosity and intolerance. This land is hanging its head in shame over the heartlessness of this government,” he said, while also extending complete support to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

A detailed inquiry, however, suggested that Sathiyamma had indeed been allowed to continue in service much beyond her original term of six months. Buoyed by the finding, the LDF soon mounted a counter-attack and accused the UDF of playing politics in view of Puthuppally by-election.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, who coordinates the LDF’s election campaign in Puthuppally, called for a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. “It was a planned operation to create fake news. Government should consider initiating a criminal case for impersonation against the person who was on duty,” Vasavan told reporters.

He also received reinforcements from the Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani as well as the Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh. Official sources said Ms. Sathiyamma had been recruited by the Kudumbasree mission with a consolidated honorarium of ₹8,000 per month for a period of six months. She, however, was allowed to continue in service throughout the year on account of her financial condition. To overcome the technicality, her honorarium was released in the name of another person every alternative six months.

“The AHD deputy director received a complaint citing this technicality and hence had no option but to initiate the action,” explained an official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.