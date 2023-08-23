Controversy over Sathiyamma takes another turn

August 23, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The controversy surrounding the expulsion of P.O. Sathiyamma from her part-time job with a government office in Puthuppally took yet another turn on Wednesday with the police launching a probe into the alleged forgery of documents committed by her.

The action follows a complaint lodged by Lijimol K.C., a former Kudumbasree unit member in Puthuppally. As per the complaint, Ms. Sathiyamma, in collusion with the office bearers of a Kudumbasree unit at Puthuppally, forged documents in her name to obtain recruitment .

“I never worked in the veterinary sub-center at Puthuppally. Nor did I ever apply for the post. The signature and handwriting on the documents regarding my recruitment in the veterinary sub-center are fake,” the complainant said. According to her, the Kudumbasree unit office bearers and a handful of other officers also had a role in the scam.

Kottayam district police chief K. Karthik has forwarded the complaint to the Deputy Superintendent of police in Kottayam for investigation.

Sathiyamma, who was working as the sweeper at the veterinary sub-center, lost her job allegedly after she spoke highly of the late Oommen Chandy to a TV news channel. A detailed inquiry, however, revealed that she had indeed been allowed to continue in service much beyond her original term of six months.