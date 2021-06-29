Controversy over proposed move to change place names in Kasaragod

KASARAGOD

29 June 2021 19:43 IST

While authorities deny it, forums find fault with officials

Appeals by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to retain the original names of villages in Kasaragod have once again stirred a controversy.

Though the Kerala government and the district administration have said that no decision on changing the names was taken, it has snowballed into an issue. Interestingly, it is not for the first time that associations like the Kannada Samavaya Samiti Kasaragod have taken up the issue with the State government.

They had listed the names of over 20 places which had been changed and pointed out the role of officials in doing so, either intentionally or unintentionally, for their convenience.

Advertising

Advertising

The issue has come to the fore once again following a letter written by C. Somasekhara, chairman of the Karnataka Border Development Authority, to Public Works Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyaz. He also took up the issue with Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Somasekhara told The Hindu that there were representations from both Kerala and Karnataka raising concerns over local bodies changing the names of the places on signboards, documents and other records for their convenience.

Some prominent names were in Kannada and Tulu while some others were a mixture of both. The names of these villages had a long history of over 100 years and in some cases, 1,000 years, Mr. Somasekhara said.

“Name of Madhuru has been changed to Madhuram and Malla to Mallam. Similarly names like Karadka, Bedadka, Pilikunje, Anebagilu, Manjeshwara, Hosadurga, Kumble are now Kadagam, Bedagam, Pulikkunnu, Anevagil, Manjeswaram, Paudiyakota and Kumbla respectively,” he said

“My aim is not to create a problem here, but an amicable solution to retain the true identity of the places and people. It should be a peaceful process rather than creating an issue out of it,” he said

In 2013 too

The issue had received much attention in 2013 when the Kannada Samavaya Samiti Kasaragod strongly opposed to changing of place names in signboards, government records, ration cards and other documents. The samiti accused that the names were being altered purposefully by the government officials and the people who migrated from southern parts of Kerala who did not know the local language and culture.

Based on the petition, the government in 2016 passed an order asking to use the original names of places in all the records, orders by the local bodies and government offices. A similar order was issued by District Collector D. Sajith Babu as late as January 2021. The Hindu is in possession the copies of both the orders.

Linguistic Minority committee member Umesh M. Shaliyan said no order from the government to change the names of the places had come to their attention. However, such mistakes were repeated by government officials, he said. The names of many places were misspelt owing to the Malayalam pronunciation.

Echoing the views of the Kannada Samavaya Samiti Kasaragod, he said officials from the southern parts of the State who were not connected to the place were responsible for bringing such changes. He recalled the instance of an official changing the name of Maire village in Enmakaje panchayat to Shen without consulting the people as he felt that the name had an abusive connotation in Malayalam. He said such people who were unable to understand the local culture was indulging in such activities.

Historical significance

Rathanakar Mallamoole, Kannada professor in Government College, Kasaragod, observed that there had been intentional and unintentional efforts to change the names of places by the officials. Some of these names were very old and had historical significance.

A place’s name had significance in indicating its unique culture and historical importance. Many names were related either to tribal lords, events, people, animals or even birds. With changes, the uniqueness of the area too would lose its relevance. People would never be able to relate to the area, culture, tradition and history, he said.

He said in the past over 20 place names, including the name of the district, which were misspelled were pointed out to the State government. He said the government had given a lot of importance to the languages and there had been no order as such to change the names of the places.

‘No such move’

Kanhangad MLA E. Chandrasekharan and Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan of the Congress also said they had not come across any such move.