Controversy over KU Senate meeting refuses to die down

February 18, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The controversy surrounding the Kerala University senate’s decision to reject Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s ultimatum to nominate a representative to the Vice-Chancellor selection panel continued to simmer on the third day.

In a no-holds-barred condemnation, the Governor on Sunday called Higher Education Minister R. Bindu a “criminal” for presiding over the senate meeting, while the latter said such comments did not warrant a reply.

The Raj Bhavan appeared to project strong indications that the senate meeting could be invalidated as the Governor held talks with Kerala University Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal as well as his nominees in the senate who are allegedly backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Khan maintained that the Minister had flouted norms while “intruding into the meeting”. “Violation of the law will be taken cognizance of. In my opinion, illegality has happened and the law will take its course,” he said.

‘Violation or norms’

Prof. Kunnummal is learnt to have apprised the Governor of the developments that had unfolded at the meeting in a detailed report. He also reportedly conveyed the illegalities behind Dr. Bindu’s decision to chair the Senate meet.

The Governor’s nominees too flagged the alleged violation of norms behind the Minister’s chairmanship and the passage of a resolution introduced from outside the meeting’s single-point agenda. They also demanded strong disciplinary action against the Registrar for issuing the minutes of the meeting not signed by the Vice-Chancellor, and the Public Relations Officer (in-charge) for issuing a press release purportedly without the concurrence of the Vice-Chancellor.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bindu appeared to challenge the Governor by saying he is entitled to adopt legal measures if he harboured doubts about the meeting. “The people of the State and elsewhere are aware of his intentions. We can understand the nature of people who aspire to denigrate the State’s achievements,” she said.

Support for Minister

Syndicate members G. Muralidharan, J.S. Shijukhan, R. Rajesh and S. Jayan issued a joint statement in a bid to project Dr. Bindu’s participation in the meeting as legally sound. They claimed that the Minister in her capacity as the Pro Chancellor is empowered under Chapter III 8(2) of the Kerala University Act to perform all the responsibilities of the Chancellor in his absence.

They also demanded that the Chancellor adhere to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor. The Kerala University Senate stood for conducting the Vice-Chancellor appointment in accordance with the Supreme Court judgments and UGC regulations, the Syndicate members added.