Controversy over Kerala Minister sharing dais with Forest Conservator under lens

Forest Conservator N.T. Sajan allegedly batted for accused in the case of felling of centuries-old rosewood trees in Wayanad

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has courted a fresh controversy by sharing dais with Forest Conservator N.T. Sajan who allegedly batted for the accused in the case of felling of centuries-old rosewood trees in Wayanad district. Both of them appeared together at the ‘Vanamahotsavam-2021’ event hosted by the Forest Department at Malaparamba on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Saseendran said the forest officer took part in the event representing the department and it had nothing to do with the ongoing investigation against the suspects in the tree felling case. He also told the media that sharing dais with anyone would never give them any legal immunity to escape from the existing charges.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing investigation into the case, the Minister said the State government was also awaiting individual reports of various other departments. “The government’s stance is very firm in this case. It has even led to the denial of bail application submitted by the accused in the incident,” he said.

In the wake of the fresh controversy, some of the Forest Department officials also endorsed the Minister’s statement about Mr. Sajan, who is still in service, taking part in the event as the Conservator of Forest on behalf of the Social Forestry Division. As a senior officer, he was supposed to be there for the event which witnessed the launch of a new afforestation project under the supervision of his forestry division in the northern region, they said.