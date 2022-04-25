Controversy over John Paul’s death unacceptable, says publisher

John Paul | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

April 25, 2022

‘Screenwriter had not complained of neglect after incident’

Well-known book publisher Jayachadran has said that there is no need to drag screenwriter John Paul, who died here on Saturday, into a controversy over how he did not get timely help and medical attention. He was reacting to a social media post by film personality Jolly Joseph stating that Paul had been a victim of the system.

The post by Mr. Joseph claimed that he was called by the screenwriter around 8 p.m. on January 21, informing him that he had fallen off his bed and could not get up on his own. However, it was around 2 a.m. the following day when he was put back to his bed. The fire force and ambulance services were not initially helpful, alleged Mr. Joseph.

Mr. Jayachandran, who had a long association with the scenarist, said Paul might have gone through such situations in the past. There might not have been anyone trained to help a man of high body weight, he added. Paul was put back on the bed with great difficulty. However, on the following day, Paul had not complained of neglect to any of his visitors, said the publisher.

Mr. Jayachandran said it was unfortunate that the screenwriter did not get timely help. But turning the situation into a controversy after several months was not acceptable, he added.