Controversy over golden crown offered to Lourdes Church by Suresh Gopi

March 03, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Thrissur

Congress Council seeks clarity about its weight

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Councillor of Thrissur Corporation Leela Varghese has asked the parish council meeting of the Lourdes Metropolitan Cathedral, Thrissur, to clarify about the weight of the golden crown offered by BJP leader Suresh Gopi to the Church.

“There were allegations that the crown was made of copper and plated with gold. I would like to know the weight of gold in the crown,” she told the pash council.

Mr. Gopi offered the crown to the Church a day before his daughter’s wedding, which was held in Guruvayur. There were allegations that the actor’s move was to woo the Christian voters ahead of the election.

