Controversy over en masse leave of officials in Konni continues to rage

February 12, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The objections raised by the Communist Party of India (CPI) notwithstanding, the controversy over a section of employees at the Konni taluk office going on leave en masse continued to rage on Sunday with Konni legislator K.U. Jenish Kumar persisting with his public criticism of the officials.

Talking to the media, the MLA said the erring officials would be brought to book even if anyone tried to intervene in their favour. “Attempts are being made to rescue the officials by fabricating documents. This, however, is not going to work as the government and the Minister concerned have taken a serious note of the issue,” he told media persons.

Only 21 marked attendance

The MLA also launched a scathing attack on a deputy tahsildar at the office, who allegedly levelled false accusations against the legislator’s inspection at the office through a chat group. “It’s a serious violation of the code of conduct by a serving government official,” he added, while reiterating his allegation that only 21 officials had marked their attendance when he visited the office on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a social media post allegedly made by the deputy tahsildar had emerged in the public domain. The post, written in Malayalam, accused the MLA of staging a drama at the taluk office in the name of the inspection and also sought to challenge his authority to examine the official records at the office.

“All the employees who were part of the tour programme had formally applied for leave. The Additional District Magistrate, who visited the office on the direction of the District Collector, is convinced of this,” claimed the official, in his post.

CPI(M)‘s support

Though the CPI raised objections to the allegations levelled by Mr. Kumar against the revenue officials, the legislator has the full backing of the CPI(M) district leadership on the issue. Forty out of the total 61 officers at the Konni Taluk office abstained from duty on February 9, triggering a public protest.