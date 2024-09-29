Controversy erupts over split-second finish in Nehru Trophy Boat Race final

A controversy has erupted over the decision declaring Karichal Chundan (snakeboat), rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club (PBC), as the winner of the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on Saturday (September 28).

In the final, Karichal defeated Veeyapuram Chundan of Village Boat Club (VBC) Kainakary in a nail-biting finish. According to the official results, Karichal crossed the finish line in 4:29.785 minutes, just ahead of Veeyapuram, which clocked 4:29.790 minutes.

Representatives of VBC Kainakary alleged that when the final race results were initially displayed on the screen, both Karichal and Veeyapuram were shown to have finished at the same time of 4:29.79 minutes. “We strongly believe that we are the joint winners of the race. We don’t understand how the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS), the organiser of the event, declared Karichal and PBC the winner based on a mere five-millisecond difference. They should clarify this,” said an official of VBC Kainakary.

Filed complaint

The club has already filed a complaint with District Collector Alex Varghese, who is also the chairperson of the NTBRS, via email. The club representatives are expected to meet the Collector on Monday. “If there is no favourable decision, we will move the court on the matter,” the club official added.

Immediately after the final, VBC members staged a protest at Nehru Pavilion regarding the result. The club alleged that their members were forcibly removed by the police.

KTBC’s allegation

Meanwhile, Kumarakom Town Boat Club (KTBC), which finished third (4:30.13 minutes) rowing Nadubhagom Chundan, also filed a complaint with the NTBRS chairperson via email alleging that a flaw on the part of the starter denied them a fair and equal start in the final of the NTBR. KTBC officials said that a motor boat was lying on the race track, 100 metres in front of the snakeboat, and the rowers had gestured to the starter not to begin the race, who did not heed the call. The KTBC demanded that this year’s Nehru Trophy title be shared between the clubs that finished in the first three positions.

While the victory marks PBC’s fifth consecutive Nehru Trophy title, it was Karichal’s 16th title overall.