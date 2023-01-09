Controversy erupts over Kerala Minister Abdurahiman’s comment on cricket ticket tax

January 09, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman seems to have inadvertently dragged himself and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government under a harsh spotlight after making an “insensitive” comment on the government’s decision to impose an 8% entertainment tax on tickets for the forthcoming India-Sri Lanka one-day international (ODI) at the Karyavattom cricket ground on January 15.

Mr. Abdurahiman reportedly quipped that those starving and hard-pressed to afford the tax on tickets best skip the match. He rejected public entreaties to slash the levy.

Mr. Abdurahiman’s purported statement drew intense flak from Opposition parties and overwhelming criticism on social media. The “tactless” remark also put the government on defence. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan termed it shocking and heartless. The statement smacked of a sense of entitlement.

He said the Minister had “cruelly” suggested that only the well-heeled and the privileged populating the society’s stratosphere qualify to enjoy international cricket. “Mr. Abdurahiman’s worldview is that only the suited and booted club-trotting elites merit to watch cricket from the gallery,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan asked how a communist government could entertain such a view. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should immediately eject Mr. Abdurahiman from the cabinet and disown his statement.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said cricket is a sport that temporarily erases social divisions. The masses enjoyed and zealously followed the game. The government has sought to rob them by hiking the entertainment tax on match tickets. Mr. Chennithala urged the government to forsake the 8% entertainment tax on the game in the public’s interest.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran said Mr. Abdurahiman would do well to remember that the match was not an IPL auction where only the rich could enter. Instead, cricket was the ordinary person’s game. The government had imposed a special levy on tickets for the game. It should forsake the revenue in the spirit of cricket and for the common people.