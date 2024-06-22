Controversy erupts over CUK union arts festival posters

A controversy has erupted over the Central University of Kerala’s union arts festival, Kangama, after promotional posters were removed and then reinstalled on the campus. The festival is scheduled from June 26 to 29.

The posters were initially removed following complaints by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) that they were disrespectful to the country and the national flag.

The theme of this year’s festival is ‘athijeevanam’ (survival), highlighting solidarity with Palestine and Manipur, and supporting sexual minorities.

The removal of the posters was ordered by Dean Rajendra Pillankatta and executed by the Dean Student Welfare Committee. The union members then protested against the ABVP and the university administration, alleging an attempt to promote RSS ideology in the institution. They later reinstalled the posters.

The students’ council issued a statement condemning the administration’s actions and vowing to resist ‘an infringement on democratic values.’ They emphasised their commitment to supporting oppressed communities and defending campus democracy.

Preparations continue

Despite the controversy, preparations for the festival continue. A committee led by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Vincent Mathew and Registrar Muralidharan Nambiar allocated ₹8 lakh for the event, with ₹4 lakh already disbursed. The festival, usually held in February, was rescheduled to June this year.

The Students’ Federation of India-led union’s term expired on April 5 and the ABVP has raised questions about the legitimacy of the funding. The ABVP claims that outgoing SFI activists are attempting to politicise the festival.

Amidst the turmoil, there is growing concern about potential disruptions to the arts festival, with the campus atmosphere remaining tense.