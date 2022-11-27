Controversy brews as Rajendran and Revenue department accuse each other’s claims as ‘baseless’

November 27, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

Revenue department issued a notice to S. Rajendran, former Devikulam MLA to vacate nine cents of encroached land at Ekka Nagar, Rajendran says he was asked to vacate the house he lived in

A Correspondent

The allegations of land encroachment by former Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran has run into rough weather with Mr. Rajendran stating the Revenue department’s move to evict him from his home is unfounded and the department claiming his claim over the land is baseless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajendran alleged that the Revenue department had issued a notice asking him to vacate the home he lived in within seven days. The department officials, however, confirmed that the eviction notice asked Mr. Rajendran to vacate nine cents of encroached land and a house at Ekka Nagar, near Munnar.

“Mr. Rajendran’s survey number for the nine cents of land was shown as 844/A and was said to be in his name and that of his wife Latha Rajendran. But a Revenue department survey revealed that the land was included in survey number 912. Following the findings, Mr. Rajendran submitted an application to change the survey number. But the Revenue department denied it and issued notice to vacate the land and the building,” a top Revenue department official told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Revenue department claimed it never issued notice to Mr. Rajendran to vacate the home that he was living in. The seven-day notice was for the encroached nine cents and the small building, the official said.

According to sources, Mr. Rajendran rented the house for the past five years to a family, which vacated it a few months ago. This, the family claimed was after a threat they faced from Mr. Rajendran. Athira Jayan, whose family had rented the house, said Mr. Rajendran and his wife attacked her and her kin to vacate the land. “After the repeated physical attacks from Mr. Rajendran and his family, we finally vacated and moved to Adimaly,” said Ms. Jayan.

When contacted, Mr. Rajendran denied the allegations and said, “From 2003, it is my family that is residing at the home at Ekka Nagar. Terming the Revenue department move unfounded, he said the department issued three notices, including one to his wife alleging that she encroached 4.5 cents of land at Ekka Nagar.

“The former Electricity Minister M.M. Mani was in charge of the district. Why did he fail to solve the land issues at Ekka Nagar,“ he asked.

The issue, which is on a simmer, adds to the volatile environment in Munnar, already marred by controversies and recurrent rough weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US