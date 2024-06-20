Controversial screenshot: police team to be constituted to probe charges against K.K. Lathika

A special police team will be constituted soon to initiate a probe against CPI(M) leader K.K. Lathika who has been accused of sharing the screen shot of a controversial Facebook post created in the name of a Muslim Students Federation leader to evoke communal sentiments during the Lok Sabha elections in Vadakara constituency.

The action comes in the wake of an order reportedly issued by the State Police Chief responding to a petition submitted by the Indian Youth Congress workers.

The former MLA from Kuttiyadi Assembly constituency had recently locked her Facebook profile after deleting the controversial post.

There were demands on the part of the Congress and the Muslim Youth League workers to register a case against the CPI (M) leader and probe the source of the controversial post.

The screen shot of the message that sought votes for United Democratic Front candidate Shafi Parambil calling him a devout Muslim and his opponent K.K. Shailaja of the Left Democratic Front, a ‘Kafir’ on the eve of the elections, had triggered protests across the State.

Meanwhile, police sources said no case has been registered against Ms. Lathika yet as such measures could be initiated only on completion of the probe by the special team. They also said her statement had earlier been recorded as part of a preliminary investigation to check the source of the screenshot.

A senior police officer from Vadakara said the cooperation of Facebook would be crucial to trace the source of the controversial post which first appeared on ‘Porali Shaji’ and ‘Ambadimukku Sakhakkal’ — the two Facebook pages reportedly managed by pro-CPI (M) workers.

In the first phase, the admins of the page should be interrogated for which the availability of data from Facebook would be crucial, he added.