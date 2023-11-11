HamberMenu
Controller of Exams blamed for mark list row at Maharaja’s College

November 11, 2023 02:18 am | Updated 02:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

The Director of Collegiate Education (DCE) has pulled up the Controller of Examinations at the autonomous Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, following the row over the alleged faux pas in the mark list figuring P.M. Arsho, State secretary of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

In a communication dated October 23, the Director said the Controller of Examinations had failed to correct the reported errors after examining relevant documents. This lapse had affected the image of the Department of Higher Education and the college unnecessarily, it said.

The controversy erupted after activists of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) alleged on June 6 that the mark list had mentioned that Arsho, who did not appear for the exam, had cleared it even though the total cumulative points earned was recorded as ‘zero’.

The DCE also came down on the Controller of Examinations for taking the position that a software glitch on the part of the National Informatics Centre, which managed the software of the institution, was behind the issue. The controversy could have been avoided, had the faculty member holding charge of the Controller of Examinations been more vigilant, the communication said.

It warned the Controller of stringent disciplinary action, if such lapses recurred.

