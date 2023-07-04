Control rooms will be set up in schools during monsoon: Sivankutty

July 04, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said that plans are afoot to open control rooms in all schools across the State during the monsoon.

Inaugurating a host of projects in Kottayam on Thursday, the Minister said a teacher from the respective school would be tasked to run the control room.

He suggested that District Collectors announce holidays for schools at least a day in advance.

The Minister warned of stern action against forcing students to participate in other programmes during class hours and said a circular had already been issued in this regard.

On cutting trees

A direction with regard to cutting down trees that posed a threat to safety of students had been issued well before the reopening of schools. The Kasaragod incident, however, indicated that such recommendations were not being implemented in its entirety at least in some locations.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan presided.