Control rooms opened in Kannur

Arrangements in place to open camps if necessary

Precautionary measures have been intensified in the coastal areas of the district following warnings from the India Meteorological Department that the formation of a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea could lead to strong winds and heavy rains in various parts of the State.

Taluk-level control rooms have been opened. Under the leadership of tahsildars, preparations were made in collaboration with panchayats by assigning deputy tahsildars in each village. Necessary instructions have been given to the public, and emergency facilities have been arranged.

As many as 84 buildings have been identified in various panchayats of Kannur taluk for emergency evacuation. All arrangements have been made to open camps if necessary.

More than three rehabilitation centres have been identified in 22 villages in Payyanur taluk. Under the leadership of the tahsildar, steps were taken to implement the incident command system.

Alert has been issued to those living in the coastal areas of Thalassery taluk. A 24-hour control room has also been set up. A few houses in the Thalai area of Thalassery were flooded, but no damage was reported. Four families in the ninth ward of Thalassery municipality have been relocated to relatives’ houses. Steps will be taken to shift people to nearby schools in case of an emergency. At present, no camps have been opened in Thalassery taluk.

The Kannur taluk control room may be contacted at 0497 2704969, the Payyannur taluk control room at 04985 294844, and the Thalassery control room at 0490 2343813.

Fishers missing

Three persons from Thiruvananthapuram who went fishing from the Thalai beach in Thalassery on May 11 have not yet returned. The boat they used had no wireless system and they could not be contacted. Steps were taken to make the Coast Guard service available for a search, said a release.