Kerala

Control rooms opened in Idukki

Control rooms were opened in the district following IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) prediction of a heavy rainfall in the district on Saturday. The phone numbers of district-level control rooms are 9383463036, 7034447100, 04868 233111, 04868 233130. The taluk-level control rooms are Devikulam 04865 264231, Idukki 04862 235361, Peerumade 04869 232077, Thodupuzha 04862 222503, Udumbanchola 04868-232050.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2022 5:50:12 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/control-rooms-opened-in-idukki/article65413751.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY