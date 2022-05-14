Control rooms opened in Idukki

Control rooms were opened in the district following IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) prediction of a heavy rainfall in the district on Saturday. The phone numbers of district-level control rooms are 9383463036, 7034447100, 04868 233111, 04868 233130. The taluk-level control rooms are Devikulam 04865 264231, Idukki 04862 235361, Peerumade 04869 232077, Thodupuzha 04862 222503, Udumbanchola 04868-232050.