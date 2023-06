June 15, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - Kozhikode

A control room has been opened at the Kozhikode Corporation office to deal with rain-related issues including waterlogging and mishaps. As many as 12 flood squads have been formed under the aegis of assistant engineers, health inspectors and Revenue officials to respond to complaints from the public. They will visit the areas in question directly to find solutions. Control room phone numbers: 62388-94656 / 7346641622 / 9633868557.

