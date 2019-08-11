Control room opened in Kollam

The Health Department has started a 24-hour control room in the district along with ensuring the availability of emergency medicines and ambulance services. The public can get in touch with the department for any medical emergencies by dialling 0474 2797609, informed the District Medical Officer. The department has also formed PHC and CHC based rapid action teams.

District and taluk hospitals have stocked all medicines including anti-snake venom and the public health lab will be functional on all days. If disaster-related deaths are reported, arrangements are in place to conduct the autopsies without any delay.

The department has intensified the surveillance of fever, diarrhoea, vector-borne diseases and leptospirosis (rat fever).

Doxycycline tablets have been made available and all those who come into contact with contaminated water are advised to take the medicine.

Special medical units have been formed in the disaster-prone areas of the district to handle emergencies.