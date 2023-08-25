ADVERTISEMENT

Control room at taluk offices to check mining during public holidays

August 25, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Geromic George has directed strict action against illegal sand, soil, and quarry mining and their smuggling and illegal filling up of wetlands on the public holidays from August 27 to 31.

A round-the-clock control room will function at all taluk offices on these public holidays. Squads will also be formed for inspections.

The Collector directed tahsildars and revenue divisional officers (RDOs) to ensure that squads function effectively on these days and complaints to the control room are investigated and action taken.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US