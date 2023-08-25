HamberMenu
Control room at taluk offices to check mining during public holidays

August 25, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Geromic George has directed strict action against illegal sand, soil, and quarry mining and their smuggling and illegal filling up of wetlands on the public holidays from August 27 to 31.

A round-the-clock control room will function at all taluk offices on these public holidays. Squads will also be formed for inspections.

The Collector directed tahsildars and revenue divisional officers (RDOs) to ensure that squads function effectively on these days and complaints to the control room are investigated and action taken.

