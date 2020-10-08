Control centre for integrated management of water resources

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

08 October 2020

Facility coming up in Thiruvananthapuram

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Water Resources Department and the Kerala-Water Resources Information System (K-WRIS), designed to enable integrated management of water resources, will be housed at the Jalavijnana Bhavan in the capital city.

Work on the ICCC, awarded to the Habitat Technology Group, has begun. The facility is expected to be ready by the year-end, a senior official of the Water Resources Department said. “The department has also begun work on the collection of data for the system,” the official said.

According to the government, the K-WRIS is envisaged as a “single authoritative system for all water resources-related information” in Kerala.

Real-time inputs

K-WRIS will provide real-time inputs on different types of water resources, surface and groundwater, river basins and tributaries, reservoirs and other water bodies, rainfall and related meteorological data and soil moisture content.

In the context of the frequent water-related emergencies faced by the State in recent years, the ICCC and WRIS would act as a decision support system.

The Jalavijnana Bhavan also houses the State Groundwater Department and the State-level data centre for hydrology.