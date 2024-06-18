ADVERTISEMENT

Contributions sought to save Nimisha Priya

Published - June 18, 2024 09:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Prema Kumari, mother of Nimisha Priya, addressing media through online from Yemen at Palakkad press club on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. K. Mustafah

The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council has appealed to the people for their contributions to rescue the Malayali nurse awaiting capital punishment in a Yemen jail.

Nimisha Priya, hailing from Kollengode in the district, has been languishing in a Yemen jail since 2014 in connection with the death of a Yemeni citizen. She has been awarded death sentence by the Supreme Court of Yemen. Action council leaders K. Babu, MLA, Moosa, and Kunjammad Koorachundu said here on Tuesday that her execution could take place anytime and, therefore, discussions to save her through blood money should begin forthwith.

They said that the lawyer appointed by the Indian Embassy had agreed to find interlocutors for Nimisha Priya. But this process alone would cost 40,000 dollars. If the victim’s family agrees to the blood money offer, then the interlocutors should be convinced that the funds are ready.

Action council leaders said that they should convince the interlocutors that at least ₹3 crore are deposited in their account. They said if 60,000 people chip in ₹500 each, they could easily raise ₹3 crore.

“This is an appeal to the people. Please help us save a woman from execution,” they said.

The following is the current account details of the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council: Account number: 00000040847370877, IFSC: SBIN0000893 (State Bank of India, Palakkad).

